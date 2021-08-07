Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 3:15PM MST until August 7 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 314 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located northeast of

Douglas, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Northeast of Douglas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.