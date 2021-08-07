Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 2:55PM MST until August 7 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 2:55PM MST until August 7 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 345 PM MST.
* At 254 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglas, and
is nearly stationary or slowly moving south around 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Douglas and Pirtleville. Highway 80 northeast of Douglas.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.