Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 12:54PM MST until August 7 at 1:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 145 PM MST.

* At 1253 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles west of

Cloverdale, or 22 miles northeast of Douglas, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

southeastern Cochise County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.