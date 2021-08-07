Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 1:13PM MST until August 7 at 1:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 111 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles east of

Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or 19 miles northeast of Douglas, and is

nearly stationary. The storm is over Highway 80.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

southeastern Cochise County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.