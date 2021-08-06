Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 7:02PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 7:02PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 701 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Kaka, or 38 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving southeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Ventana.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.