Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 5:50PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 549 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles west of Morenci, or 20 miles west of Clifton, moving east at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of central Graham and

west central Greenlee Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.