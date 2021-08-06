Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 5:48PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 546 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Freeman, or 29 miles southeast of Gila Bend. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Freeman.

This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 138 and 150.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.