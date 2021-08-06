Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 5:14PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 513 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Morenci, or 8 miles northwest of Clifton, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Clifton, Morenci, York, Three Way and Guthrie.

This includes the following highways…

Route 75 between mile markers 396 and 398.

Route 78 between mile markers 155 and 174.

Route 191 between mile markers 154 and 181.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.