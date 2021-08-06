Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 5:02PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 502 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles west of San Miguel, or 21 miles southwest of Sells, moving west

at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Topawa, Vamori, Cowlic, South Komelik and Itak.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.