Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 2:51PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 250 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rio Rico, or near Nogales, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia

Lake State Park, Tumacacori, Amado and Pena Blanca Lake.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 1 and 26.

Route 82 between mile markers 1 and 15.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.