Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 2:36PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 2:36PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 235 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
San Isidro, or 14 miles northeast of Sells. This storm was nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
San Isidro, Comobabi, South Comobabi and Santa Rosa Ranch.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.