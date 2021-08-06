Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 2:36PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 235 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

San Isidro, or 14 miles northeast of Sells. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

San Isidro, Comobabi, South Comobabi and Santa Rosa Ranch.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.