Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 12:52PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1252 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Parker Canyon Lake, or 15 miles southwest of Sierra Vista. This storm

was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Canelo and Lochiel.

This includes Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 15.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.