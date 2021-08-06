Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 6:47PM MST until August 6 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 647 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest

of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Stanfield.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 153 and 166.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 163.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.