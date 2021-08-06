Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 5:58PM MST until August 6 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 558 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of

Coolidge Airport, or 15 miles south of Florence, moving northeast at

55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

northern Pima and south central Pinal Counties.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.