Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 5:29PM MST until August 6 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 529 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Arizona City, or 21 miles south of Casa Grande, moving northeast at

55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

northern Pima and south central Pinal Counties.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.