Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 5:18PM MST until August 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 600 PM MST.
* At 518 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vail, or 17
miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving west at 5
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Vail, Corona De Tucson, Saguaro National Park East and Rita
Ranch.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.