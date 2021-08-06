Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 5:18PM MST until August 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

5:18 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 518 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vail, or 17
miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving west at 5
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Vail, Corona De Tucson, Saguaro National Park East and Rita
Ranch.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

