Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 5:01PM MST until August 6 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 501 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast

of Santa Rosa, or 17 miles north of Sells, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Cababi, San Luis – Sells District and Rincon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.