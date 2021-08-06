Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 5:01PM MST until August 6 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 545 PM MST.
* At 501 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast
of Santa Rosa, or 17 miles north of Sells, moving west at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Cababi, San Luis – Sells District and Rincon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.