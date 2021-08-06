Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 3:59PM MST until August 6 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 359 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

St. David, or 8 miles northeast of Benson, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Benson, St. David, Dragoon, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Texas

Canyon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.