Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 3:09PM MST until August 6 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 309 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nogales, and is

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Rio Rico and Pena Blanca Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.