Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 2:57PM MST until August 6 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 2:57PM MST until August 6 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 330 PM MST.
* At 257 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nogales, and
is nearly stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Rio Rico and Pena Blanca Lake.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.