Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 2:57PM MST until August 6 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 257 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nogales, and

is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Rio Rico and Pena Blanca Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.