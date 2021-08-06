Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 2:46PM MST until August 6 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 246 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of

Willcox, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

south central Graham and north central Cochise Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.