Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 2:29PM MST until August 6 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 228 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast

of Dragoon, or 11 miles southwest of Willcox, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Cochise.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.