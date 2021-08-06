Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 2:29PM MST until August 6 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

New
2:29 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 228 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast
of Dragoon, or 11 miles southwest of Willcox, and is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Cochise.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content