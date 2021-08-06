Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 2:29PM MST until August 6 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 2:29PM MST until August 6 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 300 PM MST.
* At 228 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast
of Dragoon, or 11 miles southwest of Willcox, and is nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Cochise.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.