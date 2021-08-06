Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 2:25PM MST until August 6 at 2:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Updated
Last updated today at 9:36 pm
2:25 pm

At 224 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patagonia, or
10 miles northeast of Nogales, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Patagonia, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park
and Kino Springs.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

