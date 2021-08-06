Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 2:25PM MST until August 6 at 2:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 224 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patagonia, or

10 miles northeast of Nogales, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Patagonia, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park

and Kino Springs.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.