Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 1:58PM MST until August 6 at 2:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 157 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patagonia, or

15 miles northeast of Nogales, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Patagonia, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State

Park, Kino Springs and Lochiel.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.