Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 1:58PM MST until August 6 at 2:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 245 PM MST.
* At 157 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patagonia, or
15 miles northeast of Nogales, moving west at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Patagonia, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State
Park, Kino Springs and Lochiel.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.