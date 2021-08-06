Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 1:26PM MST until August 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 PM MST.

* At 125 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

Parker Canyon Lake, or 20 miles east of Nogales, moving west at 5

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lochiel.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.