Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 1:26PM MST until August 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 1:26PM MST until August 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 200 PM MST.
* At 125 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of
Parker Canyon Lake, or 20 miles east of Nogales, moving west at 5
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Lochiel.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.