Flood Warning issued August 6 at 9:25PM MST until August 7 at 12:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1215 AM MST.

* At 925 PM MST, gauge reports indicated significant rises in the

Altar Wash south of Three Points, which may reach bankfull in some

spots along the channel. This could impact Highway 286 and any low

water crossings.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Three Points.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.