Flash Flood Warning issued August 6 at 9:05PM MST until August 6 at 10:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1030 PM MST.

* At 905 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had

produced very heavy rainfall earlier, with a large area of Doppler

precipitation estimates between 3 and 4 inches occurring within

the warning area. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning has been

extended another hour.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy

rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde

Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.