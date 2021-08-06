Flash Flood Warning issued August 6 at 5:35PM MST until August 6 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 535 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier

had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 2 and 3 inches of

rain occuring in the warning area. This heavy rainfall fell along

Arivaca Road.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.