Dust Advisory issued August 6 at 7:54PM MST until August 6 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 753 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10

miles south of Maricopa to 6 miles north of Casa Grande to near

Randolph, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 176 and 194.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 125 and 153.

AZ Route 238 near mile marker 44.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Coolidge, Maricopa, La Palma, Blackwater, Olberg,

Randolph, Stanfield, Sacaton and Santan.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.