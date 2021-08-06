Dust Advisory issued August 6 at 6:43PM MST until August 6 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 642 PM MST, a dust channel was 14 miles northwest of Chui-Chu,

or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 148 and 169.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165.

Locations impacted include…

Stanfield.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.