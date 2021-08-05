Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:21PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 520 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Topawa, or 12 miles southeast of Sells, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, Topawa, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, South Komelik and

Ali Molina.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.