Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:21PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 520 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Topawa, or 12 miles southeast of Sells, moving southwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Sells, Topawa, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, South Komelik and
Ali Molina.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.