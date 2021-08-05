Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:05PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 304 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of Nogales International Airport, or 14 miles east of

Nogales, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lochiel.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.