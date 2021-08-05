Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 3:41PM MST until August 5 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 340 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nogales

International Airport, or near Nogales, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Nogales International Airport, Kino Springs and Lochiel.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.