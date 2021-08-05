Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 3:26PM MST until August 5 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 3:26PM MST until August 5 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 400 PM MST.
* At 326 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nogales
International Airport, or near Nogales, moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Nogales International Airport, Kino Springs and Lochiel.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.