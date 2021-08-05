Flash Flood Warning issued August 5 at 4:08PM MST until August 5 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen east of State Highway 82 and south of Kino Springs Drive.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Nogales and Kino Springs.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.