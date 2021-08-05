Flash Flood Warning issued August 5 at 3:47PM MST until August 5 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 645 PM MST.
* At 347 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nogales and Kino Springs.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.