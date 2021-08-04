Excessive Heat Warning issued August 4 at 3:00AM MST until August 4 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures

peaking around 105 to 110 degrees.

* WHERE…Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and Upper

Gila River Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the

latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local

officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or

ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children

and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.