4 THE WEEKEND: Back on Our Feet!New
TUCSON (KVOA)- There are some fun events happening this weekend that are great options for the whole family.
Summer Safari Nights
- Date: Saturday
- Time: 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
- Location: Reid Park Zoo
- Tickets: $10.50 Adults, $8.50 Seniors, $6.50 Children ages 2-14, Zoo members are free
- More details, click here.
Back On Our Feet!
- Date: Friday
- Time: Show starts at 7:30 PM
- Location: Unscrewed Theater
- Tickets: $5- $8
- More details, click here.
Peach Mania
- Date: Saturday & Sunday
- Time: 7:30 AM - 03:00 PM
- Location: Apple Annie's Orchard, Address: 2081 W. Hardy Road
- Admission is free
- For more details, click here.
Kings of Pleasure
- Date: Saturday
- Time: Show starts at 7:00 PM
- Location: Hotel Congress
- Tickets start at $5
- More details, click here.