4 THE WEEKEND: Back on Our Feet!

5:37 pm

TUCSON (KVOA)- There are some fun events happening this weekend that are great options for the whole family.

Summer Safari Nights

  • Date: Saturday
  • Time: 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
  • Location: Reid Park Zoo
  • Tickets: $10.50 Adults, $8.50 Seniors, $6.50 Children ages 2-14, Zoo members are free
  • More details, click here.

Back On Our Feet!

  • Date: Friday
  • Time: Show starts at 7:30 PM
  • Location: Unscrewed Theater 
  • Tickets: $5- $8
  • More details, click here.

Peach Mania

  • Date: Saturday & Sunday 
  • Time: 7:30 AM - 03:00 PM
  • Location: Apple Annie's Orchard, Address: 2081 W. Hardy Road
  • Admission is free
  • For more details, click here.

Kings of Pleasure

  • Date: Saturday
  • Time: Show starts at 7:00 PM
  • Location: Hotel Congress
  • Tickets start at $5
  • More details, click here.
Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper is an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for News 4 Tucson. She anchors weekdays at noon and 5 p.m.

