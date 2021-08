TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center opened a milk depot.

It is accepting breast milk donations in partnership with the Mothers' Milk Bank at Austin.

Mothers who are breastfeeding infants under 1 year old are eligible to become milk donors.

After a free screening, MMBA is one of the largest suppliers of breast milk across Texas and in 25 states.

TMC uses milk from MMBA in its NICU and postpartum unit.