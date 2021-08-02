Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 7:25PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 725 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Tanque Verde, or 13 miles northeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,

moving south at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and

Seven Falls.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.