Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 7:06PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles east of Sunizona, or 19 miles southwest of Chiricahua National
Monument, moving south at 15 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm along with
small hail and heavy rain.
This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of southeastern
Cochise County.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.