Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 7:06PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles east of Sunizona, or 19 miles southwest of Chiricahua National

Monument, moving south at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm along with

small hail and heavy rain.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of southeastern

Cochise County.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.