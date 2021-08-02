Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 6:31PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Oracle, moving south at 5 to 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Campo Bonito and Biosphere 2.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.