Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 6:31PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 6:31PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Oracle, moving south at 5 to 10 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Campo Bonito and Biosphere 2.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.