At 547 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Tanque Verde, or 9 miles northeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,

moving southwest at 5 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea sized hail will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National

Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.