Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 513 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Parker Canyon Lake, or 14 miles southwest of Sierra Vista, moving
south at 10 mph. Another strong storm was noted just over the border
in Santa Cruz county near Lochiel.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Parker Canyon Lake and Lochiel.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with theses storms, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.