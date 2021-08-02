Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 4:04PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 404 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of San Carlos, or 26 miles east of Globe, moving south at
20 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Bylas, Calva and San Carlos Reservoir.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.