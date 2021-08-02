Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 8:35PM MST until August 2 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 832 PM MST, the severe thunderstorm that moved through portions

of east Tucson is weakening. Now near Vail and southeast Tucson, it

continues to push to the south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Saguaro National Park East

and Rita Ranch.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 269 and 288.

Route 83 between mile markers 51 and 58.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.