Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 8:13PM MST until August 2 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 812 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Tucson

down to Rita Ranch. Vail, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, East

Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Saguaro National Park East and Rita

Ranch.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 269 and 288.

Route 83 between mile markers 51 and 58.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.