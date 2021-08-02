Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 7:54PM MST until August 2 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 753 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saguaro

National Park East, or 6 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,

moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

East Tucson, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and

Seven Falls.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and is adding

to the flash flooding that was already occurring. Do not drive

your vehicle through flooded roadways.