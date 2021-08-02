Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 7:31PM MST until August 2 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 7:31PM MST until August 2 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 731 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tanque
Verde, or 12 miles northeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and
Seven Falls.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.