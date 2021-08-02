Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 7:31PM MST until August 2 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

New
7:31 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 731 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tanque
Verde, or 12 miles northeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and
Seven Falls.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content