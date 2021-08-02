Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 2:50PM MST until August 2 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 249 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Texas Canyon

at I-10, or 13 miles east of Benson, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 312 and 324.

Route 80 near mile marker 311.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.